Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $481.61 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $537.45 and a 200-day moving average of $482.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.