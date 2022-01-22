Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Unilever by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $49.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.