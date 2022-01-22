Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up approximately 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Fortis worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortis by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fortis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,067,000 after purchasing an additional 530,827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortis by 5,000,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortis by 396.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 580,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,751,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS opened at $46.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

FTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.