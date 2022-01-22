Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $115.89 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 10.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $115,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

