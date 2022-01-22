Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

