Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $20.46 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,607.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,797.28 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,868.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,804.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

