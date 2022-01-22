Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $39.23 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 3.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of BCE worth $39,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 83.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

