Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $8.93 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $367.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

