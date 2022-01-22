Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

