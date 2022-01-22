Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 28,548 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 3.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $42,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after purchasing an additional 177,280 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of BNS opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

