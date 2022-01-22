Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 7,258 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after buying an additional 363,969 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 265,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.02 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -129.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -820.80%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

