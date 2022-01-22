Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $11,803,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $335.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.40. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.