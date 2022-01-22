Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.13.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.78. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.