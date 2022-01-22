Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,058 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $142.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.13.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

