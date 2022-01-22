Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 2,150 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $261.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

