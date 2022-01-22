Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 2,635 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,924 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

