Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 4,374 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters comprises 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

