Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 7,662 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.65.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average of $120.86. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

