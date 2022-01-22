Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 8,990 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.84 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

