Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $266.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.00 million and the highest is $269.50 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $266.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

