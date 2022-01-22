Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 1,022 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.88.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.