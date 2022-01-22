Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.17

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and traded as high as $34.47. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 10,334 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $261.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $83,979.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Mcneill purchased 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,425 shares of company stock valued at $665,652. 26.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

