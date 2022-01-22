Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Banner has increased its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banner to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $62.16 on Friday. Banner has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banner by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banner by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

