Bao Finance Price Reaches $0.0002 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 37% lower against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $423,728.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.51 or 0.06830291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,072.60 or 1.00253284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

