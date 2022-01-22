Barclays PLC Acquires 10,326 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

