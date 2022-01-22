Barclays PLC Acquires 14,821 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $144,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $214,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.92. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

