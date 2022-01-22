Barclays PLC Acquires 42,734 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Kirby worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

