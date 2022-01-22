Barclays PLC Acquires 66,309 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,309 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,943.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 33,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

Shares of BHF opened at $52.59 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

