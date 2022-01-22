Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of NeoGenomics worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 38.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 9,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

