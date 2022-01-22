Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of ITT worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ITT by 410.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ITT by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

