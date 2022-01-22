Barclays PLC Buys 27,436 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Donaldson worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Donaldson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 76,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3,865.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $2,995,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

