Barclays PLC Buys 32,259 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,259 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of LCI Industries worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.