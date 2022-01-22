Barclays PLC Buys 42,734 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,734 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Kirby worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

