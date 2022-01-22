Barclays PLC Buys 5,915 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Thor Industries worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $87.32 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.13 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

