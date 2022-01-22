Barclays PLC Buys 60,480 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Welbilt worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at $8,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

