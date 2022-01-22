Barclays PLC Buys 66,309 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,943.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

