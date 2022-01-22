Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 120,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of EnLink Midstream worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $962,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC opened at $7.61 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

