Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,890 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

