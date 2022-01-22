Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,465 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.96 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

