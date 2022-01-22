Barclays PLC Grows Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.36%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

