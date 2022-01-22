Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,761 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of Boot Barn worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

BOOT stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

