Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,297 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 935,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 632,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

