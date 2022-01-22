Barclays PLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,698 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Santander Consumer USA worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

