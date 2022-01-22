Barclays PLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,567 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after acquiring an additional 199,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after acquiring an additional 512,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 89,898 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

