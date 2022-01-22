Barclays PLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,567 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

IYF stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

