Barclays PLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of KBR worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $327,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -188.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

