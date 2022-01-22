Barclays PLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,315 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of United Bankshares worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. FMR LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBSI. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

