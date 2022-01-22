Barclays PLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,315 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of United Bankshares worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

