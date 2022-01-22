Barclays PLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,916 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after buying an additional 113,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SHO opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

