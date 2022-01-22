Barclays PLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Credicorp worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 16.1% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 144,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 93.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

